Andean Silver Ltd Secures Shareholder Approval for Key Resolutions

November 29, 2024 — 01:37 am EST

Mitre Mining Corporation Limited (AU:ASL) has released an update.

Andean Silver Ltd (ASX:ASL) announced that all resolutions at their Annual General Meeting were successfully passed, showcasing strong shareholder support. Key decisions included the re-election of director Patrick Gowans and the approval of a 10% placement facility, which signal confidence in the company’s future growth strategies.

