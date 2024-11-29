Andean Silver Ltd Secures Shareholder Approval for Key Resolutions

Mitre Mining Corporation Limited (AU:ASL) has released an update.
Andean Silver Ltd (ASX:ASL) announced that all resolutions at their Annual General Meeting were successfully passed, showcasing strong shareholder support. Key decisions included the re-election of director Patrick Gowans and the approval of a 10% placement facility, which signal confidence in the company’s future growth strategies.
