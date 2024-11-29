Andean Silver Ltd Expands Mineral Resource Estimate

Mitre Mining Corporation Limited (AU:ASL) has released an update.
Andean Silver Ltd has reported a significant boost in its Mineral Resource Estimate, expanding to 8.3 million tonnes at a grade of 342g/t AgEq, marking an 80% increase in total silver equivalent ounces. This growth is attributed to the acquisition of the Cerro Bayo Project and the integration of new drill data and historic records. The company aims to provide shareholders with updated and accurate information, reflecting its enhanced resource capacity.
