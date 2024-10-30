Andean Silver Limited Announces Key Annual Meeting

Mitre Mining Corporation Limited (AU:ASL) has released an update.

Andean Silver Limited has announced its upcoming Annual General Meeting scheduled for November 29, 2024, in West Perth, where shareholders will vote on key resolutions such as the adoption of the Remuneration Report and the re-election of Director Patrick Gowans. This meeting presents a significant opportunity for investors to engage with the company’s future plans and governance. Shareholders are encouraged to participate by lodging their proxy votes in advance.

