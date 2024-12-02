Andean Silver Launches Major Exploration at Cerro Bayo

Mitre Mining Corporation Limited (AU:ASL) has released an update.

Andean Silver Limited is launching a major geophysical survey at its Cerro Bayo Silver-Gold Project in Chile, the first of its kind in over 15 years, to identify new drilling targets. This extensive exploration effort is part of Andean’s strategy to unlock the region’s mineral potential, aided by a revised geological understanding that could enhance the project’s value. With the addition of a third drill rig, the company is set to expand its drilling program, aiming for a resource update by Q1 2025.

