Andean Precious Metals (TSX:APM) Price Target Increased by 15.53% to 10.12

The average one-year price target for Andean Precious Metals (TSX:APM) has been revised to $10.12 / share. This is an increase of 15.53% from the prior estimate of $8.75 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $9.09 to a high of $11.55 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 44.71% from the latest reported closing price of $6.99 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 6 funds or institutions reporting positions in Andean Precious Metals. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 20.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to APM is 0.59%, an increase of 38.96%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 13.58% to 5,425K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ASA Gold & Precious Metals holds 2,000K shares representing 1.34% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SIL - Global X Silver Miners ETF holds 1,224K shares representing 0.82% ownership of the company.

USERX - Gold and Precious Metals Fund holds 1,000K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Amplify ETF Trust - Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF holds 617K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,226K shares , representing a decrease of 98.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APM by 26.31% over the last quarter.

SLVR - Sprott Silver Miners & Physical Silver ETF holds 427K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 249K shares , representing an increase of 41.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APM by 24.26% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.