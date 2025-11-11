Andean Precious Metals Corp Q3 Profit Climbs

(RTTNews) - Andean Precious Metals Corp (APM.TO) released earnings for its third quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $43.74 million, or $0.29 per share. This compares with $8.21 million, or $0.05 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 281.5% to $90.42 million from $23.70 million last year.

Andean Precious Metals Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $43.74 Mln. vs. $8.21 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.29 vs. $0.05 last year. -Revenue: $90.42 Mln vs. $23.70 Mln last year.

