("And the Fed Finds Itself in a Hard Place," Originally Posted September 24, 2022)

We have frequently talked about how the Fed finds itself between the proverbial rock and a hard place after 15 years of accommodative behavior. This week’s announcement left little doubt. In this video, 3EDGE’s Chief Investment Strategist, Fritz Folts, and CEO, Steve Cucchiaro, discuss:

The potential impact of this week’s rate increase by the Fed

How the rate increase is impacting not only U.S. markets but also several overseas currencies and markets.

