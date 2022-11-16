ETFs

And the Fed Finds Itself in a Hard Place

November 16, 2022 — 05:38 pm EST

Written by editor@etftrends.com (ETF Trends) for ETF Trends ->

("And the Fed Finds Itself in a Hard Place," Originally Posted September 24, 2022)

We have frequently talked about how the Fed finds itself between the proverbial rock and a hard place after 15 years of accommodative behavior. This week’s announcement left little doubt. In this video, 3EDGE’s Chief Investment Strategist, Fritz Folts, and CEO, Steve Cucchiaro, discuss:

  • The potential impact of this week’s rate increase by the Fed
  • How the rate increase is impacting not only U.S. markets but also several overseas currencies and markets.

For more news, information, and strategy, visit VettaFi.com.

[wce_code id=192]

Read more on ETFtrends.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
ETFs
ETF Trends
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.