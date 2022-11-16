("And the Fed Finds Itself in a Hard Place," Originally Posted September 24, 2022)
We have frequently talked about how the Fed finds itself between the proverbial rock and a hard place after 15 years of accommodative behavior. This week’s announcement left little doubt. In this video, 3EDGE’s Chief Investment Strategist, Fritz Folts, and CEO, Steve Cucchiaro, discuss:
- The potential impact of this week’s rate increase by the Fed
- How the rate increase is impacting not only U.S. markets but also several overseas currencies and markets.
For more news, information, and strategy, visit VettaFi.com.
[wce_code id=192]Read more on ETFtrends.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.