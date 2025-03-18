Ancora Wants U.S. Steel To Delay Its Annual Meeting

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - Ancora Holdings Group, a shareholder of United States Steel Corporation (X), reiterated its view that the Board can and should delay the 2025 Annual Meeting of Stockholders in light of the tremendous uncertainty related to the blocked sale to Nippon Steel. Ancora challenged the Board to publicly disclose any legitimate reasons for wanting to hold the Annual Meeting any sooner.

Ancora believes the Board can and should delay the Annual Meeting until after the June 18th outside date within the merger agreement with Nippon so that U.S. Steel's stockholders can vote on an informed basis about the direction of the company.

