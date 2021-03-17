Ancora Urges Blucora's Stockholders To Vote For Four Director Candidates

(RTTNews) - Ancora Holdings Inc., which owns about 3.4% of the outstanding common stock of Blucora Inc. (BCOR), urged Blucora's stockholders to vote on the WHITE Proxy Card to elect Ancora's four director candidates to the company's Board of Directors at the company's 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders.

Ancora said it recognize that the current Board's decision-making and inattentiveness has led to Blucora failing to sufficiently invest in organic growth and the resources that Avantax advisors need in today's highly-competitive, technology-oriented environment.

Ancora noted it did not want to run a public campaign and election contest, but it could not sit on the sidelines as the company continues to neglect Avantax and advisors. Therefore it nominated four director candidates with significant financial services experience for election to the Board.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.