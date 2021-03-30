Markets
BCOR

Ancora Urges Blucora's Stockholders To Elect Its Director Candidates

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Ancora Holdings, Inc., which collectively with the other participants in its solicitation beneficially owns approximately 3.4% of the outstanding common stock of Blucora, Inc. (BCOR), said it is seeking to reconstitute Blucora's 10-member Board by removing four incumbent directors and electing four financial services industry experts. Ancora encouraged Blucora's stockholders and stakeholders to vote to elect all four of Ancora's director candidates.

Ancora Holdings, Inc. also released a 73-page presentation that details the case for urgent change in Blucora's boardroom and summarized its director candidates' vision.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BCOR

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular