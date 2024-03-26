Ancora Proposes To Improve Operational Efficiency Of Norfolk Southern

(RTTNews) - Ancora Holdings Group, LLC Tuesday said it has sent a letter to shareholders of its significant shareholder Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) to improve the operational efficiency by 57 percent.

Ancora said that it has nominated seven director candidates for Norfolk's board.

The company said that its proposed board restructuring is vital to improve performance and value creation at Norfolk after a period of underperformance.

Currently, Norfolk's stock is trading at $248.29, up 0.14 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

