Ancora Nominates 4 Independent Directors, Urges CEO Succession At Elanco Animal Health

(RTTNews) - Ancora Holdings Group, LLC which owns around $250 million stake or around 3 percent of Elanco Animal Health Inc. (ELAN) Thursday nominated four independent directors for election to Elanco's board.

Ancora has nominated Kathy Turner who has held senior leadership positions in international commercial operations at IDEXX Laboratories, Craig Wallace, the former chief executive of Ceva Sante Animale, James Chadwick, the current president of Ancora Alternatives LLC, and Andrew Clarke, the current chairman of Global Critical Logistics.

Ancora believes the current Elanco CEO Jeff Simmons is unaccountable and the company board is insular. Hence it has urged for a planned departure of Simmons in 2025 and has asked for an orderly change in management.

In pre-market activity, Elanco shares are trading at $16.15, up 1.38% on the New York Stock Exchange.

