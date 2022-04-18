Markets
MBCN

Ancora Disappointed By Performance Of MBCN's Stock Price; To Consider Proxy Contest

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Ancora Holdings Group, LLC, the largest shareholder of Middlefield Banc Corp. (MBCN), issued an open letter to Middlefield Banc Corp. shareholders regarding the Annual Meeting. Ancora said it firmly believes the best way to maximize shareholder value is through a sale of the bank to a larger, more liquid partner at a significant premium to current stock price.

"We are not writing to shareholders to provide instructions on how to vote for the shareholder proposal we sponsored but rather to inform shareholders why we submitted the proposal and outline the need to create a sense of urgency. Should the Board choose to ignore the outcome and there is significant support, we will consider all options available to us to help increase shareholder value, including a proxy contest," stated Ancora Holdings Group.

Ancora noted that it has been a shareholder of MBCN for more than five years. Ancora said it continues to be disappointed by the performance of MBCN's stock price over its investment period.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MBCN

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular