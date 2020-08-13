Anchorage Is Streamlining Custody of Tokensoft’s ERC-1404 Security Tokens
Crypto custodian Anchorage will provide direct custodial support for two Tokensoft-issued security tokens under a new partnership announced Thursday.
- Investors in Arcaâs ArCoin U.S. Treasury Fund token and the upcoming INX token from digital asset exchange INX Limited can custody their tokens directly with Anchorage.
- Both tokens use the ERC-1404 standard that Tokensoft developed for SEC registered assets on the Ethereum blockchain.
- The tokens will now flow through Tokensoftâs affiliated transfer agent directly into Anchorage, a qualified custodian, according to Tokensoft.
- As reported by Forbes, the direct integration hopes to replicate Wall Streetâs seamless purchase-to-custody experience for the blockchain securities space.
Read more: 605 Days Later: How ArCoins Got the SEC Go-Ahead as an Ethereum-Traded Treasuries Fund
