Anchorage Is Streamlining Custody of Tokensoft’s ERC-1404 Security Tokens

Crypto custodian Anchorage will provide direct custodial support for two Tokensoft-issued security tokens under a new partnership announced Thursday.

  • Investors in Arcaâs ArCoin U.S. Treasury Fund token and the upcoming INX token from digital asset exchange INX Limited can custody their tokens directly with Anchorage.
  • Both tokens use the ERC-1404 standard that Tokensoft developed for SEC registered assets on the Ethereum blockchain.
  • The tokens will now flow through Tokensoftâs affiliated transfer agent directly into Anchorage, a qualified custodian, according to Tokensoft.
  • As reported by Forbes, the direct integration hopes to replicate Wall Streetâs seamless purchase-to-custody experience for the blockchain securities space.

