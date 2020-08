Anchorage Is Streamlining Custody of Tokensoft’s ERC-1404 Security Tokens

Crypto custodian Anchorage will provide direct custodial support for two Tokensoft-issued security tokens under a new partnership announced Thursday.

Investors in Arca’s ArCoin U.S. Treasury Fund token and the upcoming INX token from digital asset exchange INX Limited can custody their tokens directly with Anchorage.

Both tokens use the ERC-1404 standard that Tokensoft developed for SEC registered assets on the Ethereum blockchain.

The tokens will now flow through Tokensoft’s affiliated transfer agent directly into Anchorage, a qualified custodian, according to Tokensoft.

As reported by Forbes, the direct integration hopes to replicate Wall Street’s seamless purchase-to-custody experience for the blockchain securities space.

Read more: 605 Days Later: How ArCoins Got the SEC Go-Ahead as an Ethereum-Traded Treasuries Fund

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.