Anchorage Digital Joins the Ranks of NCI Custodians

Investor interest in crypto assets has increased steadily in the last few years; however, identifying a representative portfolio of accessible and investable assets is a key challenge. To address this issue, in February 2021 Nasdaq launched the Nasdaq Crypto IndexTM (NCITM), a dynamic, methodology-driven industry benchmark that is broadly representative of the market and readily trackable by investors. A group of core exchanges and custodians are key components to the index construction; each exchange and custodian meet a rigid review for inclusion. The latest addition to the roster of custodians is Anchorage Digital.

To be included in the NCI, assets must be traded on vetted core exchanges and supported by core custodians. For more information on the index methodology, please go here: https://indexes.nasdaqomx.com/Index/Overview/NCI. This provides investors with diversification and ensures that any product tracking the NCI is supported by investment-grade infrastructure. Currently, the NCI constituents are Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Chainlink, Uniswap, Bitcoin Cash, Stellar Lumens, Filecoin, The Sandbox and Axie Infinity. The core exchanges are BitStamp, Coinbase, Gemini, itBit and Kraken. Anchorage Digital now joins BitGo, Coinbase, Fidelity, and Gemini as a core custodian.

Anchorage Digital is a regulated platform that allows institutions to build crypto products. It provides services such as custody, lending, borrowing, staking, governance and infrastructure. Its clients include banks, funds, payment platforms, family offices, allocators, exchanges, miners, corporates and fintechs. The company was co-founded in 2018 by Diogo Mónica and Nathan McCauley. Both are security engineers with experience at large companies such as Square and Docker, and with Anchorage Digital, they have translated their extensive security experience into the crypto asset marketplace. Those security offerings have been in growing demand by Anchorage’s institutional clients, and the company has expanded to more than 250 employees. In December 2021, it raised $350 million in a Series D round and reached a valuation of more than $3 billion.

Important things to note about Anchorage Digital:

First, the company is chartered and regulated by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC). That means it has a national bank license on the same level as legacy institutions such as JP Morgan Chase, BNY Mellon and State Street. Other crypto custodians, including the ones that support the NCI, are state chartered.

Second, Anchorage Digital’s proven technology can support hundreds of crypto assets.

“The crypto index is an on-ramp,” says Mónica. “It’s important for the NCI to have a custodian like Anchorage Digital because it is a step function in terms of credibility and regulatory compliance.”

According to Mónica, Anchorage Digital is well positioned to meet the challenges associated with being a crypto asset custodian. He explains that crypto assets are pieces of software, and they’re often updated with new features. For example, some crypto assets have staking, where new assets are constantly being issued. Some protocols dilute themselves by 7% to 15% a year; it’s very important for the custodian to capture new issuances.

Anchorage Digital has capabilities to price and track crypto assets and onboard any institution. Further, it can keep pace with security and the idiosyncrasies of the blockchains. This is important because many new projects aren’t battle-tested, so the blockchains are less stable than the Bitcoin blockchain, which has been around for 13 years.

“We are a technology company that has a bank. We’re not a bank that has technology,” he points out. “We can hire a set of quality people. We are built with very modern infrastructure because we don’t have legacy infrastructure from the past 100 years that we have to carry on.”

Overall, Mónica thinks the crypto asset market is poised to grow, especially as hedge funds and other institutions increase their participation. Anchorage Digital’s clients are investing in crypto assets for capital preservation, inflation protection, among many other potential reasons.

There’s a limited supply of Bitcoin, it’s highly liquid, it trades everywhere, and it’s a store of value. He also points out that many new blockchains are venture capital funds that return tokens instead of returning equity, and endowments are getting donations of crypto from their alumni.

Even government entities are being forced into crypto. For example, the U.S. Department of Justice has seized cryptocurrencies from criminals, and the FDIC could end up holding crypto assets if a financial institution that has them on its balance sheet goes bankrupt. Significantly, on March 9, 2022, President Biden signed an executive order outlining the first ever, whole-of-government approach to addressing the risks and harnessing the potential benefits of digital assets and their underlying technology. The order lays out a national policy for digital assets across six key priorities: consumer and investor protection; financial stability; illicit finance; U.S. leadership in the global financial system and economic competitiveness; financial inclusion; and responsible innovation.

“Joe Biden’s executive order effectively reaffirmed our vision that we want a regulated digital asset ecosystem,” says Mónica, “and that is the future of finance.”

Nasdaq is excited to contribute to this growing market by having the NCI serve as the underlying index for several crypto asset ETFs, mutual funds and private funds in the U.S. and abroad.

Nasdaq is a registered trademark of Nasdaq, Inc. The information contained above is provided for informational and educational purposes only, and nothing contained herein should be construed as investment advice, either on behalf of a particular security, digital asset or an overall investment strategy. Neither Nasdaq, Inc. nor any of its affiliates makes any recommendation to buy or sell any security or digital asset or any representation about the financial condition of any company. Statements regarding Nasdaq-listed companies or Nasdaq proprietary indexes are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Investors should undertake their own due diligence and carefully evaluate companies before investing. ADVICE FROM A SECURITIES PROFESSIONAL IS STRONGLY ADVISED.

