Anchorage Adds Custody for Celo’s Euro Stablecoin
Crypto bank Anchorage Digital said it is adding custody for the Celo Euro (cEUR) stablecoin.
- cEUR, which tracks the price of the euro, is one of two stablecoins available on the Celo network, the other being cUSD which tracks the U.S. dollar.
- Anchorage has offered support for Celo’s native token, CELO, since the mainnet’s launch in May 2020.
- Celo is a payments platform using a proof-of-stake blockchain built on Ethereum. It is designed to support stablecoins and tokenized assets, using cellphone numbers to secure users’ public keys.
- “Bringing institutional access to cEUR unlocks a critical capability for the Celo ecosystem,” said Albert Wang, product partner at cLabs, a team working on Celo.
- Celo has raised more than $65 million to date from investors including Andreessen Horowitz, Coinbase and Jack Dorsey.
Related Stories
- Anchorage Adds Custody and Staking for Dapper Labs’ FLOW Token
- A16z Joins Forces With Deutsche Telekom in Staking CELO Tokens
- Anchorage to Offer Ethereum-Backed Loans Through BankProv
- Securitize to Issue Digital Asset Securities for Yield Funds
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.