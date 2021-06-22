Cryptocurrencies

Anchorage Adds Custody and Staking for Dapper Labs’ FLOW Token

Contributor
Cheyenne Ligon CoinDesk
Published
Anchorage items

Regulated crypto bank Anchorage Digital said Tuesday it will provide custody and staking support for FLOW, the native token of the Flow blockchain.

According to Anchorage President Diogo Monica, the firm’s decision to support FLOW was based on “massive demand” from its institutional clients, who are not only interested in investing in FLOW, but also in products being built on the network.

The Flow blockchain was developed in 2019 by Dapper Labs, the company behind the ultra-successful non-fungible token (NFT) platform NBA Top Shot. After running into congestion on Ethereum with its first NFT hit, CryptoKitties, the firm decided to build its own blockchain.

Related: Dapper Labs Hires Former NFL VP as Marketing Chief; NBA Top Shot Gets New GM

To date, NBA Top Shot has been pretty much the only game in town on Flow, though other projects are starting to emerge.

Monica said support from a federally chartered crypto bank like Anchorage offers protocols like Flow legitimacy in the crowded market, as well as other more tangible benefits. 

“There is a lot of other value added here that doesn’t quite come through to the public at large but that exists from us participating in liquidity, providing lending services, providing stable infrastructure, auditing, all these other things,” Monica said. 

Anchorage now supports over 60 digital assets, including FLOW.

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Cryptocurrencies Videos

    See more videos

    CoinDesk

    CoinDesk is the leading digital media, events and information services company for the crypto asset and blockchain technology community. Its mandate is to inform, educate and connect the global community as the authoritative daily news provider dedicated to chronicling the space. Founded in May 2013, CoinDesk reaches millions interested in blockchain technology thru its website, social media, newsletters, podcasts and video. CoinDesk created the original reference rate known as the Bitcoin Price Index which is widely sourced in the media including The Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, CNBC and many others on a daily basis.

    Learn More

    Explore Cryptocurrencies

    Explore

    Most Popular