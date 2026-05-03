Anchor Loads Up Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF With 1.1 Million Shares Bought

Key Points

Anchor bought 1,104,643 shares.

Post-trade holding stands at 1,139,118 shares valued at $21.3 million.

The stake now represents 1.8% of AUM.

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Anchor Loads Up BSCT With 1.1 Million Shares Bought

On May 1, 2026, Anchor Investment Management, LLC disclosed a buy of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT) via an SEC filing.

Bought 1,104,643 shares

Post-trade holding stands at 1,139,118 shares valued at $21.3 million

The stake now represents 1.8% of AUM,

What else to know

Top five holdings after the filing: NASDAQ: GOOGL/GOOG: $47.0 million (3.9% of AUM) NASDAQ:MSFT: $37.7 million (3.1% of AUM) NASDAQ:AAPL: $33.0 million (2.8% of AUM) NYSE:V: $32.5 million (2.7% of AUM) NYSEMKT:SCHX: $30.6 million (2.6% of AUM)



ETF overview

Metric Value Dividend Yield 4.4% Price (as of market close April 30, 2026) $18.65 1-Year Total Return 5.3%

ETF snapshot

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF offers investors access to a diversified basket of investment-grade corporate bonds, with a fixed maturity profile. The fund is designed to provide a balance of income and capital preservation by holding bonds until their maturity in 2029. Its targeted approach and defined maturity make it a strategic tool for investors seeking to manage duration risk and plan for future cash flow needs.

Investment strategy focuses on tracking the performance of a diversified portfolio of U.S. dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2029.

The fund utilizes a sampling methodology to replicate its index, holding a broad mix of corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2029 and rebalancing monthly.

Structured as a target maturity ETF, it provides investors with a designated maturity of 2029.

What this transaction means for investors

Anchor Investment Management significantly increased its position in the Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF. The firm now owns over 1.1 million shares in the fixed-income exchange-traded fund (ETF) valued at $21.3 million.

Anchor had 1,067 positions, worth $1.2 billion as of March 31, according to its quarterly 13-F filing.

The BulletShares ETF make a compelling investment for investors looking for exposure to investment-grade bonds without worrying about the effect of interest rates on the portfolio’s value. That’s because the ETF holds the bonds until maturity, although if interest rates increase, you’ll have locked in lower yields.

It’s also a low-cost way of investing in bonds. That’s because the ETF has just a 0.1% expense ratio.

Looking at its 455 holdings, the biggest portion, 48.9%, has a BBB rating, with another 39.3% invested in A-rated bonds. The investment-grade ratings should provide comfort in the credit quality, although you should still monitor credit markets for developments.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.