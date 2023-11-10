Anchor found near damaged gas pipeline likely belongs to Chinese ship, police say

HELSINKI, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Finnish police on Friday said the investigation into the Balticconnector damage has uncovered evidence which shows that the large anchor found on the seabed near the gas pipeline likely belonged to the Chinese NewNew Polar Bear cargo vessel.

