Anbio Biotechnology to Showcase Innovative Diagnostic Solutions at Key International Exhibitions in May 2025

Anbio Biotechnology will showcase its innovative diagnostic solutions at major international exhibitions in May 2025.

Anbio Biotechnology, a leader in in-vitro diagnostic technologies, announced its participation in three international exhibitions in May 2025: EuroMedLab in Brussels, AVA Conference in Sydney, and ACMTT in Bangkok. This engagement highlights Anbio's commitment to expanding its presence in human and animal healthcare, developing new partnerships, and promoting accessible diagnostic solutions. The company aims to address the growing demand for rapid and accurate testing by showcasing its innovative diagnostic portfolio, which includes Fluorescence Immunoassay Systems, Dry Chemistry Analyzers, Rapid Test Kits, and a Veterinary Diagnostics Suite. CEO Michael Lau emphasized that these exhibitions are opportunities for collaboration and innovation in healthcare. Anbio seeks to enhance global diagnostics access and is actively looking for distribution partners and research collaborators, asserting its dedication to shaping a healthier world through reliable and accessible diagnostic solutions.

Anbio Biotechnology is participating in three major international exhibitions, enhancing its visibility and reputation in the global IVD market.

The company's commitment to expanding its global footprint is underscored by its presence in over 100 countries, indicating a broad market reach and potential for growth.

Anbio is showcasing a diverse portfolio of innovative diagnostic solutions tailored for both human and animal healthcare, aligning with current demands for faster and more accurate testing methods.

The company’s focus on building partnerships and collaborations at these exhibitions may facilitate new opportunities and strategic investments, further strengthening its market position.

There is no specific mention of the company's recent financial performance or growth metrics, which could raise concerns about its market position and stability amidst its expansion efforts.



The release does not address potential regulatory challenges or competition within the IVD market, potentially leaving investors uncertain about the future landscape the company faces.



Participation in multiple major exhibitions without clearly stated outcomes or objectives may suggest a lack of focused strategy, raising questions about the efficiency and effectiveness of its marketing efforts.

What exhibitions is Anbio Biotechnology participating in May 2025?

Anbio Biotechnology is participating in EuroMedLab 2025, AVA Conference 2025, and the 47th ACMTT 2025.

What types of diagnostic solutions does Anbio offer?

Anbio offers Fluorescence Immunoassay Systems, Dry Chemistry Analyzers, Rapid Test Kits, and Molecular Diagnostic Systems.

How does Anbio's technology benefit healthcare professionals?

Anbio's technology provides faster, more accurate testing solutions that facilitate decentralized diagnostics in various healthcare settings.

Where does Anbio Biotechnology have product registrations?

Anbio has product registrations in over 100 countries, enhancing its global reach in the diagnostic market.

What is Anbio's mission in the diagnostics field?

Anbio's mission is to reshape diagnostics through innovation, collaboration, and making healthcare more accessible to all.

BRUSSELS, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anbio Biotechnology, a global leader in in-vitro diagnostic (IVD) technologies, is pleased to announce its participation in three major international exhibitions this May: EuroMedLab 2025 in Brussels, AVA Conference 2025 in Sydney, and the 47th ACMTT 2025 in Bangkok. These events reflect Anbio’s strategic commitment to expanding its global footprint across human and animal healthcare, building new partnerships, and sharing its vision for accessible, high-performance diagnostics.





As healthcare systems around the world seek faster, more accurate, and decentralized testing solutions, Anbio is well-positioned to meet this demand through a diversified portfolio and expanding global network.







“These exhibitions are not just product showcases—they represent Anbio’s mission to reshape diagnostics through collaboration, innovation, and accessibility,” said Michael Lau, CEO of Anbio Biotechnology. “We look forward to connecting with partners and professionals who share our vision of smarter, more inclusive healthcare.”







At all three exhibitions, Anbio will feature its comprehensive diagnostic portfolio designed to meet the needs of both clinical and veterinary professionals. Key solutions include:









Fluorescence Immunoassay (FIA) Systems:



Supports 90 test items, offering rapid and quantitative detection across a broad range of clinical areas—including cardiac markers, hormones, infectious diseases, inflammation, tumor markers and others.











Dry Chemistry Analyzers:



Compact and user-friendly systems designed for essential biochemical testing at the point of care. Utilizing independent test strip-based reagents, offers a simpler, maintenance-free testing experience—ideal for decentralized settings such as community clinics, mobile units, and veterinary practices.











Rapid Test Kits:



Lateral flow and immunoassay-based kits for on-site diagnostics.











Molecular Diagnostic System:



Offers a versatile molecular diagnostics portfolio, including LAMP-based Rapid Mdx System, and real-time RT-PCR reagents. With room temperature-stable reagents and streamlined protocols, these solutions enable faster, more accessible nucleic acid detection.











Veterinary Diagnostics Suite:



Provides a comprehensive diagnostic solution for veterinarians, integrating immunoassays, biochemical testing, and molecular diagnostics. This all-in-one approach supports accurate, efficient, and on-site decision-making for a wide range of companion animal health needs.











These innovations are built on a shared foundation of accuracy, speed, and usability, enabling deployment in hospitals, labs, mobile units, veterinary clinics, and remote field settings.







Global Vision, Local Action







With product registrations in over 100 countries and a growing network of international partners, Anbio continues to pursue a global strategy of innovation, collaboration, and commercialization. Its participation in EuroMedLab, AVA, and ACMTT underscores a commitment to engaging with local markets while driving global standards.





As part of this initiative, Anbio is actively seeking distribution partners, research collaborators, and strategic investors to expand diagnostic access and co-develop market-specific solutions.







About Anbio Biotechnology







Anbio Biotechnology is a globally oriented IVD company focused on empowering healthcare professionals through innovative diagnostic solutions. Its portfolio spans immunofluorescence, dry chemistry, chemiluminescence, molecular diagnostics, and rapid testing. With strong R&D capabilities and a presence in over 100 countries, Anbio is dedicated to building a healthier world through diagnostics that are fast, accurate, and accessible to all.





For more information about the Anbio Biotechnology, follow us on social media for the latest news and updates.



