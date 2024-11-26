Anax Metals Unveils Promising Results at Evelyn Project

Anax Metals Limited (AU:ANX) has released an update.

Anax Metals Limited has announced promising assay results from its Evelyn Project, revealing high-grade polymetallic intersections with notable copper, zinc, silver, and gold content. The drilling program aims to explore further down-plunge extensions and enhance resource conversion, with additional exploration planned for the next quarter. These findings bolster Anax’s exploration efforts in the Evelyn region, highlighting its significant mineral potential.

