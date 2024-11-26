News & Insights

Stocks

Anax Metals Unveils Promising Results at Evelyn Project

November 26, 2024 — 06:39 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Anax Metals Limited (AU:ANX) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Anax Metals Limited has announced promising assay results from its Evelyn Project, revealing high-grade polymetallic intersections with notable copper, zinc, silver, and gold content. The drilling program aims to explore further down-plunge extensions and enhance resource conversion, with additional exploration planned for the next quarter. These findings bolster Anax’s exploration efforts in the Evelyn region, highlighting its significant mineral potential.

For further insights into AU:ANX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.