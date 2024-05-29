Anax Metals Options Expire Unexercised

Anax Metals Limited (AU:ANX) has released an update.

Anax Metals Limited has announced the cessation of 2,000,000 options due to their expiry on May 28, 2024, without any exercise or conversion. The official announcement was made on May 29, 2024, confirming the details of the ceased securities.

