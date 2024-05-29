News & Insights

Anax Metals Director’s Holdings Update

May 29, 2024 — 04:10 am EDT

Anax Metals Limited (AU:ANX) has released an update.

In a recent update from Anax Metals Limited, Director Philip Warren has experienced a change in his indirect interest in the company. Specifically, Warren’s 2,000,000 unlisted options at $0.105 each expired unexercised on May 28, 2024, reducing his holdings in that category to nil. However, he maintains substantial interests through other unlisted options, performance rights, and fully paid ordinary shares.

