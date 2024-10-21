News & Insights

Stocks

Anax Metals Announces 2024 Annual General Meeting

October 21, 2024 — 03:02 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Anax Metals Limited (AU:ANX) has released an update.

Anax Metals Limited is set to hold its 2024 Annual General Meeting in West Perth, Western Australia, on November 25. Shareholders are encouraged to participate by attending in person or submitting proxy forms if unable to attend. All relevant documents are accessible on Anax’s website and ASX platform for those interested in the company’s proceedings.

For further insights into AU:ANX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.