Anavex Submits Blarcamesine MAA To EMA For Alzheimer's Treatment, Marks Key Regulatory Milestone

(RTTNews) - Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (AVXL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, announced on Tuesday that it has submitted the Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) for Blarcamesine to the European Medicines Agency for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

Blarcamesine (ANAVEX2-73) is an oral small molecule designed to restore cellular homeostasis and treat neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's disease. This marks the first marketing submission for the drug, which has shown promising results in clinical trials.

According to the company, Blarcamesine demonstrated clinically meaningful improvement over 48 weeks, with a significant reduction in ADAS-Cog13 scores and slowed neurodegeneration in early Alzheimer's patients in a phase 2b/3 trial.

The drug's safety profile indicates that it does not require routine MRI monitoring, offering a convenient treatment option for patients.

With over 7 million people in Europe affected by Alzheimer's disease, blarcamesine presents a potential treatment alternative to existing therapies, including anti-beta amyloid monoclonal antibody drugs.

This submission is a significant step toward providing new treatment options for patients globally.

Anavex Life Sciences is advancing its pipeline with Blarcamesine in multiple indications, including a Phase 2a and Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for Alzheimer's disease, a Phase 2 study for Parkinson's disease dementia, and Phase 2/3 trials for Rett syndrome.

AVXL closed Monday's trading at $9.13, up 0.22%.

