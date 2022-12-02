Anavex Shares Surge After Anavex2-73 In Alzheimer's Meets Primary Endpoints

(RTTNews) - Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (AVXL) shares are spiking more than 39 percent on Friday morning trade after the Anavex 2-73 phase 2B/3 study met primary and key secondary endpoints in early-stage Alzheimer's disease.

The clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company Anavex 2-73 or blarcamesine is an orally available, small-molecule activator of the sigma-1 receptor.

Currently, shares are at $12.40, up 39.80 percent from the previous close of $8.87 on a volume of 24,243,940.

