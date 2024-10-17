News & Insights

Markets
AVXL

Anavex Reports Promising EEG Biomarker Results From Phase 2 Study Of ANAVEX 3-71 For Schizophrenia

October 17, 2024 — 08:13 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (AVXL) announced promising preliminary electroencephalography or EEG biomarker results from Part A of its ongoing placebo-controlled Phase 2 clinical study of ANAVEX 3-71 for the treatment of schizophrenia.

Part A of the Phase 2 study ANAVEX 3-71-SZ-001, was a multiple ascending dose study in 16 participants treated with either oral placebo, oral ANAVEX3-71 90 mg daily, or oral ANAVEX3-71 180 mg daily for 10 days.

According to the company, preliminary results demonstrated a dose-dependent effect of ANAVEX 3-71 on two key EEG biomarkers in patients with schizophrenia. Treatment with ANAVEX3-71 compared to placebo resulted in improvements in 40 Hz Auditory Steady-State Response (ASSR) Inter Trial Coherence (ITC) and Resting State Alpha Power, both of which were increased. The effects were most pronounced in the higher dose group demonstrating a dose-dependent pharmacodynamic effect.

Anavex noted that the results provide evidence of central nervous system (CNS) target engagement and potential therapeutic effects of ANAVEX3-71 in schizophrenia.

The company said that ANAVEX3-71 was well tolerated, with no serious adverse events reported.

The currently ongoing Part B of the placebo-controlled Phase 2 study, which includes more participants and a longer treatment duration, will provide more comprehensive data on the efficacy and safety of ANAVEX3-71 in schizophrenia, the company said.

Anavex expects data from Part B of the placebo-controlled Phase 2 study in the first half of 2025.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AVXL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.