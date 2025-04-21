Anavex Life Sciences Presents Novel Alzheimer Treatment Research at International Conference in Abu Dhabi

Anavex Life Sciences presents its Alzheimer treatment research at the International Conference on Alzheimer's Disease in Abu Dhabi.

Quiver AI Summary

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. announced that Dr. Marwan Noel Sabbagh delivered an oral presentation on the clinical efficacy of their drug candidate, ANAVEX®2-73 (blarcamesine), at the 9th International Conference on Alzheimer’s Disease and Related Disorders in Abu Dhabi. The presentation focused on how the drug, through the activation of SIGMAR1, may restore autophagy in Alzheimer's disease, highlighting findings from ongoing Phase IIb/III trials. The conference gathered various healthcare professionals and researchers to discuss advancements in Alzheimer's-related healthcare in the MENA region. Anavex is dedicated to developing novel treatments for neurodegenerative disorders, with ANAVEX®2-73 showing promise in clinical trials for conditions like Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases. The press release also includes forward-looking statements regarding the company's future plans and potential risks.

Potential Positives

Anavex's lead drug candidate, ANAVEX®2-73, has successfully completed multiple clinical trials for Alzheimer's disease and other conditions, highlighting its potential effectiveness and progress in drug development.

The oral presentation at an international conference showcases the company's commitment to sharing research findings and engaging with the global medical community, which may enhance its credibility and visibility in the industry.

The company has received a research grant from The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research, indicating recognition and support from reputable organizations in the field.

Potential Negatives

The press release emphasizes that the investigational uses of their product do not convey conclusions about efficacy or safety, which may lead to skepticism among investors and stakeholders about the product's viability.

The statement regarding the uncertainty of gaining health authority approval for their investigational products highlights potential regulatory challenges the company may face in the future.

The mention of forward-looking statements indicates inherent risks and uncertainties associated with the company's future prospects, which might deter investors looking for stability.

FAQ

What is Anavex Life Sciences Corp. focused on?

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is focused on developing innovative treatments for Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, and other CNS disorders.

Who presented at the 9th International Conference on Alzheimer's Disease?

Dr. Marwan Noel Sabbagh presented an oral presentation on Anavex’s novel mechanism for Alzheimer’s disease at the conference.

Where was the conference held?

The 9th International Conference on Alzheimer's Disease and Related Disorders was held in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

What is ANAVEX®2-73?

ANAVEX®2-73 (blarcamesine) is Anavex's lead drug candidate aimed at restoring cellular homeostasis for neurodegenerative diseases.

What are the potential benefits of ANAVEX®3-71?

ANAVEX®3-71 has shown promise in preclinical trials against cognitive deficits, amyloid, and tau pathologies in Alzheimer's disease models.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$AVXL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 81 institutional investors add shares of $AVXL stock to their portfolio, and 64 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



NEW YORK, April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (“Anavex” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: AVXL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative treatments for Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, schizophrenia, neurodevelopmental, neurodegenerative, and rare diseases, including Rett syndrome, and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced that Marwan Noel Sabbagh, MD, Professor of Neurology at Barrow Neurological Institute and Chairman of Anavex’s Scientific Advisory Board gave an oral presentation titled, “



Oral Blarcamesine Novel Mechanism for Alzheimer Disease: Autophagy Restoration through Upstream SIGMAR1 Activation Clinical Efficacy Phase IIb/III Trial



” at the 9th International Conference on Alzheimer’s Disease and Related Disorders in the Middle East.





The ‘9th International Conference on Alzheimer’s Disease and Related Disorders in the Middle East’ was held April 18-20, 2025 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE). The meeting convened clinicians including neurologists, psychiatrists, and geriatricians, nurses, public health workers, researchers, social workers, students, caregivers, and community advocates from the Middle East and North Africa (termed the MENA region), USA, Europe and other countries with an interest in epidemiology, clinical/research, medicine, basic science, and healthcare advocacy related to Alzheimer’s disease and related disorders (ADRD) in the region. Specifically, an emphasis on region specific healthcare delivery were addressed.





This release discusses investigational uses of an agent in development and is not intended to convey conclusions about efficacy or safety. There is no guarantee that any investigational uses of such product will successfully complete clinical development or gain health authority approval.







About Anavex Life Sciences Corp.







Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (Nasdaq: AVXL) is a publicly traded biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative, neurodevelopmental, and neuropsychiatric disorders, including Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, schizophrenia, Rett syndrome, and other central nervous system (CNS) diseases, pain, and various types of cancer. Anavex's lead drug candidate, ANAVEX



®



2-73 (



blarcamesine



), has successfully completed a Phase 2a and a Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for Alzheimer's disease, a Phase 2 proof-of-concept study in Parkinson's disease dementia, and both a Phase 2 and a Phase 3 study in adult patients and one Phase 2/3 study in pediatric patients with Rett syndrome. ANAVEX



®



2-73 is an orally available drug candidate designed to restore cellular homeostasis by targeting SIGMAR1 and muscarinic receptors. Preclinical studies demonstrated its potential to halt and/or reverse the course of Alzheimer's disease. ANAVEX



®



2-73 also exhibited anticonvulsant, anti-amnesic, neuroprotective, and anti-depressant properties in animal models, indicating its potential to treat additional CNS disorders, including epilepsy. The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research previously awarded Anavex a research grant, which fully funded a preclinical study to develop ANAVEX



®



2-73 for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. We believe that ANAVEX



®



3-71, which targets SIGMAR1 and M1 muscarinic receptors, is a promising clinical stage drug candidate demonstrating disease-modifying activity against the major hallmarks of Alzheimer's disease in transgenic (3xTg-AD) mice, including cognitive deficits, amyloid, and tau pathologies. In preclinical trials, ANAVEX



®



3-71 has shown beneficial effects on mitochondrial dysfunction and neuroinflammation. Further information is available at



www.anavex.com



. You can also connect with the Company on



Twitter,





Facebook



,



Instagram



, and



LinkedIn



.







Forward-Looking Statements







Statements in this press release that are not strictly historical in nature are forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions based on current information and expectations and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in any of such statements due to various factors, including the risks set forth in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement and Anavex Life Sciences Corp. undertakes no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.







For Further Information:







Anavex Life Sciences Corp.





Research & Business Development





Toll-free: 1-844-689-3939





Email:



info@anavex.com









Investors:







Andrew J. Barwicki





Investor Relations





Tel: 516-662-9461





Email:



andrew@barwicki.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.