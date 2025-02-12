ANAVEX LIFE SCIENCES Earnings Results: $AVXL Reports Quarterly Earnings

ANAVEX LIFE SCIENCES ($AVXL) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported earnings of -$0.14 per share, beating estimates of -$0.17 by $0.03. The company also reported revenue of $0, equaling estimates of $0 by $0.
ANAVEX LIFE SCIENCES Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 77 institutional investors add shares of ANAVEX LIFE SCIENCES stock to their portfolio, and 71 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WEALTHGARDEN F.S. LLC removed 910,476 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,778,512
- STATE STREET CORP removed 674,409 shares (-18.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $3,830,643
- PIER CAPITAL, LLC added 441,915 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,746,167
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 421,313 shares (-94.3%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $2,393,057
- ESSENTIAL PLANNING, LLC. added 413,088 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,436,565
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 325,094 shares (-54.1%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $1,846,533
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 303,172 shares (+801.7%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $1,722,016
