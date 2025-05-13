Anavex Life Sciences Corp. Reports Q2 Fiscal 2025 Financial Results and Updates on Clinical Developments

Anavex Life Sciences reports Q2 2025 financial results, highlighting ongoing clinical studies and drug development advancements.

Quiver AI Summary

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has announced its second-quarter financial results for fiscal 2025, highlighting its focus on developing treatments for Alzheimer's disease, schizophrenia, and other CNS disorders. CEO Christopher U. Missling emphasized the positive feedback from neurologists regarding the convenience of oral treatment options. Recent advancements include the completion of enrollment in a Phase 2 clinical study for ANAVEX®3-71 targeting schizophrenia, with encouraging preliminary results. The company also presented data on its lead compound, blarcamesine, at a recent conference, showcasing its long-term benefits for Alzheimer's patients. Financially, Anavex reported a net loss of $11.2 million for the quarter, with cash reserves estimated to support operations for approximately four more years. The company is committed to addressing neurodegenerative disorders through its innovative therapeutic approaches.

Potential Positives

Successful completion of enrollment in the Phase 2 clinical study of ANAVEX®3-71, which may lead to significant advancements in treatment options for schizophrenia.

Presentation of open-label-extension data for blarcamesine at a major conference, confirming its continued clinically meaningful benefit for patients with early Alzheimer's disease.

Appointment of a notable expert, Professor Dr. Audrey Gabelle, to the Scientific Advisory Board, enhancing the company's expertise in Alzheimer's disease and related disorders.

Potential Negatives

Net loss for the second quarter was $11.2 million, which is an increase from a net loss of $10.5 million over the same quarter last year, indicating worsening financial performance.

Cash and cash equivalents decreased from $132.2 million at the fiscal year-end to $115.8 million, suggesting potential cash flow challenges that may impact future operations.

Accumulated deficit has increased significantly from $336.1 million to $359.4 million, raising concerns about the company’s long-term financial viability.

FAQ

What time is the Anavex webcast?

The Anavex webcast is scheduled for today at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

What is Anavex Life Sciences focused on?

Anavex Life Sciences focuses on developing treatments for Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, schizophrenia, and other CNS disorders.

What recent data was presented at AD/PD™ 2025?

Anavex presented open-label-extension data of blarcamesine for Alzheimer's disease, highlighting its clinical benefits for early patients.

How many participants are enrolled in the schizophrenia study?

The Phase 2 clinical study of ANAVEX®3-71 for schizophrenia has enrolled a total of 71 participants.

What financial results did Anavex report for Q2 2025?

Anavex reported a net loss of $11.2 million, or $0.13 per share, for the second quarter of fiscal 2025.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire.

$AVXL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 88 institutional investors add shares of $AVXL stock to their portfolio, and 80 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release





Company to host a



webcast



today at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time







NEW YORK, May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (“Anavex” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: AVXL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative treatments for Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, schizophrenia, neurodevelopmental, neurodegenerative, and rare diseases, including Rett syndrome, and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today reported financial results for its second quarter of fiscal 2025.





“Anavex’s portfolio with non-invasive targeted upstream precision compounds continues to advance with special focus on Alzheimer’s disease and schizophrenia. We also continue to receive feedback from neurologists preferring convenient orally available and clinically meaningful Alzheimer’s disease treatment options, which can be accessed without logistical restrictions,” said Christopher U Missling, PhD, President and Chief Executive Officer of Anavex. “Furthermore, we were excited to recently present open-label-extension data of blarcamesine for Alzheimer’s disease at AD/PD™ 2025, which confirmed continued clinically meaningful benefit for early Alzheimer’s disease patients.”







Recent Highlights:









On May 1, 2025, Anavex announced the successful completion of enrollment in its Phase 2 clinical study of ANAVEX®3-71 for the treatment of schizophrenia (ANAVEX3-71-SZ-001,



NCT06245213



). The study has enrolled a total of 71 participants, with 16 participants in Part A and 55 participants in Part B. Part A of the study, which investigated multiple ascending doses, has been completed with encouraging preliminary safety and electroencephalography (EEG) biomarker results previously reported. Part B, which includes more participants and a longer treatment duration, will provide more comprehensive clinical and biomarker data on the efficacy and safety of ANAVEX®3-71 in individuals with schizophrenia. The Company expects to report top-line data from the study in the second half of 2025.



On April 23, 2025, Anavex announced the appointment of Professor Dr. Audrey Gabelle, MD, PhD, a specialist of predictive, personalized medicine and digital health in Alzheimer' disease and related disorders, to the Anavex Scientific Advisory Board. Dr. Audrey Gabelle is a Professor of Neurology, MD, PhD, Neurologist and Doctor in Neurosciences at the Memory Resources Research Center, the Rare and Early Dementia Reference Center and the European Neurodegenerative Excellence Center of Montpellier University. Dr. Gabelle is also a researcher at the Montpellier Institute of Neurosciences and member of the European Alzheimer’s Disease Consortium.



On April 21, 2025, Anavex announced that Marwan Noel Sabbagh, MD, Professor of Neurology at Barrow Neurological Institute and Chairman of Anavex’s Scientific Advisory Board gave an oral presentation titled, “



Oral Blarcamesine Novel Mechanism for Alzheimer Disease: Autophagy Restoration through Upstream SIGMAR1 Activation Clinical Efficacy Phase IIb/III Trial



” at the 9th International Conference on Alzheimer’s Disease and Related Disorders in the Middle East.



On April 5, 2025, Anavex provided additional long-term data from the Phase IIb/III ATTENTION-AD Open-Label-Extension (OLE) trial. Once-daily oral blarcamesine demonstrated over three years of continuous treatment significant amelioration on clinical decline and showed continued clinically meaningful benefit for early Alzheimer’s disease patients. Blarcamesine-treated patients continue to accrue benefit through up to 4 years, as measured by the clinical endpoints ADAS-Cog13 and ADCS-ADL. The ATTENTION-AD (ANAVEX®2-73-AD-EP-004) trial result was presented at the AD/PD



TM



2025 Conference.









Financial Highlights:









Cash and cash equivalents of $115.8 million at March 31, 2025 compared to $132.2 million at year ended September 30, 2024. As of quarter end, the Company anticipates at current cash utilization rates and ranges, a runway of approximately 4 years.



General and administrative expenses for the quarter of $2.6 million compared to $2.9 million for the comparable quarter of fiscal 2024.



Research and development expenses for the quarter of $9.9 million compared to $9.7 million for the comparable quarter of fiscal 2024.



Net loss for the second quarter of $11.2 million, or $0.13 per share, compared to a net loss of $10.5 million, or $0.13 per share for the comparable quarter of fiscal 2024.







The financial information for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, should be read in conjunction with the Company’s consolidated financial statements, which will appear on EDGAR, www.sec.gov and will be available on the Anavex website at



www.anavex.com



.







Webcast / Conference Call Information:







The live



webcast



of the conference call will be available on Anavex’s website at



www.anavex.com



.





The conference call can be also accessed by dialing 1 929 205 6099 for participants in the U.S. using the Meeting ID# 856 5033 5285 and reference passcode 014 352. A replay of the conference call will also be available on Anavex’s website for up to 30 days.







About Anavex Life Sciences Corp.







Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (Nasdaq: AVXL) is a publicly traded biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative, neurodevelopmental, and neuropsychiatric disorders, including Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, schizophrenia, Rett syndrome, and other central nervous system (CNS) diseases, pain, and various types of cancer. Anavex's lead drug candidate, ANAVEX®2-73 (



blarcamesine



), has successfully completed a Phase 2a and a Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for Alzheimer's disease, a Phase 2 proof-of-concept study in Parkinson's disease dementia, and both a Phase 2 and a Phase 3 study in adult patients and one Phase 2/3 study in pediatric patients with Rett syndrome. ANAVEX®2-73 is an orally available drug candidate designed to restore cellular homeostasis by targeting SIGMAR1 and muscarinic receptors. Preclinical studies demonstrated its potential to halt and/or reverse the course of Alzheimer's disease. ANAVEX®2-73 also exhibited anticonvulsant, anti-amnesic, neuroprotective, and anti-depressant properties in animal models, indicating its potential to treat additional CNS disorders, including epilepsy. The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research previously awarded Anavex a research grant, which fully funded a preclinical study to develop ANAVEX®2-73 for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. We believe that ANAVEX®3-71, which targets SIGMAR1 and M1 muscarinic receptors, is a promising clinical stage drug candidate demonstrating disease-modifying activity against the major hallmarks of Alzheimer's disease in transgenic (3xTg-AD) mice, including cognitive deficits, amyloid, and tau pathologies. In preclinical trials, ANAVEX®3-71 has shown beneficial effects on mitochondrial dysfunction and neuroinflammation. Further information is available at



www.anavex.com



. You can also connect with the Company on



Twitter,





Facebook





,





Instagram





,



and



LinkedIn



.







Forward-Looking Statements







Statements in this press release that are not strictly historical in nature are forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions based on current information and expectations and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in any of such statements due to various factors, including the risks set forth in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement and Anavex Life Sciences Corp. undertakes no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.



















Anavex Life Sciences Corp.











Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss









(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)





(Unaudited)





















Three months ended March 31,













2025





2024











Operating Expenses



















General and administrative





$





2,621









$





2,895













Research and development









9,892













9,729















Total operating expenses













12,513

















12,624

















Operating loss













(12,513









)













(12,624









)





























Other income



















Research and development incentive income









96













472













Interest income, net









1,210













1,756













Foreign exchange gain









11













(150





)











Total other income, net













1,317

















2,078

















Net loss and comprehensive loss









$









(11,196









)









$









(10,546









)



























Net loss per share

















Basic and diluted





$





(0.13





)





$





(0.13





)

























Weighted average number of shares outstanding













Basic and diluted









85,073,769













82,464,226



























Anavex Life Sciences Corp.











Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss









(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)





(Unaudited)





















Six months ended March 31,













2025





2024











Operating Expenses



















General and administrative





$





5,767









$





5,590













Research and development









20,338













18,413















Total operating expenses













26,105

















24,003

















Operating loss













(26,105









)













(24,003









)





























Other income (expense)



















Grant income









12













-













Research and development incentive income









508













1,064













Interest income, net









2,604













3,764













Foreign exchange gain (loss)









(326





)









7















Total other income, net













2,798

















4,835

















Net loss and comprehensive loss









$









(23,307









)









$









(19,168









)



























Net loss per share

















Basic and diluted





$





(0.27





)





$





(0.23





)

























Weighted average number of shares outstanding













Basic and diluted









84,938,400













82,269,965



























Anavex Life Sciences Corp.















Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets













(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)























































March 31,









September 30,





















2025









2024

















Assets

























Current























Cash and cash equivalents





$





115,771









$





132,187

















Incentive and tax receivables









666













2,449

















Prepaid expenses and other current assets









702













931



















Total Assets







$





117,139









$





135,567







































Liabilities and stockholders' equity

























Current Liabilities























Accounts payable





$





6,997









$





9,627

















Accrued liabilities









9,555













4,835

















Deferred grant income









829













842



















Total Liabilities











17,381













15,304

















Capital Stock









85













85

















Additional paid-in capital









459,051













456,249

















Accumulated deficit









(359,378





)









(336,071





)















Total Stockholders' Equity











99,758













120,263



















Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity







$





117,139









$





135,567























For Further Information:







Anavex Life Sciences Corp.





Research & Business Development





Toll-free: 1-844-689-3939





Email:



info@anavex.com









Investors:







Andrew J. Barwicki





Investor Relations





Tel: 516-662-9461





Email:



andrew@barwicki.com





