Anavex Life Sciences Corp. Reports Q1 Fiscal 2025 Financial Results and Hosts Webcast

Anavex Life Sciences reports Q1 2025 financial results and hosts a webcast discussing advancements in Alzheimer’s treatment.

Quiver AI Summary

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing treatments for various CNS diseases, including Alzheimer's, reported financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2025. Highlighting a promising approach to treating early Alzheimer's disease with their oral drug candidate ANAVEX®2-73 (blarcamesine), CEO Christopher U. Missling expressed optimism about the treatment's potential benefits. The company received a new U.S. patent related to blarcamesine and shared positive results from recent clinical trials demonstrating significant cognitive improvement and safety. Financially, Anavex reported a cash balance of $120.8 million and a net loss of $12.1 million for the quarter, with increased research and administrative expenses compared to the previous year. A webcast to discuss these results was scheduled for later that day.

Potential Positives

Company announced a new U.S. Patent for a composition related to ANAVEX®2-73, which is expected to be valid until at least July 2039, enhancing its intellectual property portfolio.

Peer-reviewed results published in a reputable journal indicate that ANAVEX®2-73 significantly slowed clinical progression of early Alzheimer's disease by 36.3%, demonstrating promising efficacy.

Long-term data from a Phase IIb/III study showed that continuous treatment with ANAVEX®2-73 over three years provided ongoing clinically meaningful benefits for patients with early Alzheimer's disease.

Company maintains a substantial cash position of $120.8 million, which allows for a runway of approximately four years at current utilization rates.

Potential Negatives

Net loss for the first quarter increased to $12.1 million from $8.6 million in the comparable period, reflecting higher operating expenses.

Cash and cash equivalents decreased from $132.2 million to $120.8 million within a single quarter, indicating potential financial strain.

General and administrative expenses rose significantly, increasing by $0.4 million compared to the same quarter of the previous fiscal year.

FAQ

What is the primary focus of Anavex Life Sciences Corp.?

Anavex specializes in developing innovative treatments for Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, schizophrenia, and other CNS disorders.

When will Anavex's webcast take place?

The webcast will be held today at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on February 12, 2025.

What were the financial results for Anavex in Q1 2025?

Anavex reported a net loss of $12.1 million for the first quarter, compared to $8.6 million for the same period last year.

What notable patent did Anavex receive recently?

On January 27, 2025, Anavex was issued a new patent for "A2-73 CRYSTALLINE POLYMORPH COMPOSITIONS," valid until at least July 2039.

How can I access the webcast or conference call?

The webcast can be accessed via Anavex’s website, and participants can join the call by dialing 1 929 205 6099.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$AVXL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 77 institutional investors add shares of $AVXL stock to their portfolio, and 71 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release





Company to host a









webcast









t





oday at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time







NEW YORK, Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (“Anavex” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: AVXL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative treatments for Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, schizophrenia, neurodevelopmental, neurodegenerative, and rare diseases, including Rett syndrome, and other central nervous system (CNS) diseases, today reported financial results for its first quarter of fiscal 2025.





“We are receiving growing support from stakeholders for the potential to advance a novel treatment for early Alzheimer’s disease with convenient oral dosing with potential clinical meaningful benefit,” said Christopher U Missling, PhD, President and Chief Executive Officer of Anavex. “We are excited to potentially making a difference for individuals suffering from Alzheimer’s disease, by presenting a scalable treatment alternative alongside the ease of oral administration.”







Recent Highlights:









On January 27, 2025, Anavex announced it was issued a new composition of matter U.S. Patent, expected to remain in force at least until July 2039, entitled “A2-73 CRYSTALLINE POLYMORPH COMPOSITIONS OF MATTER AND METHODS OF USE THEREOF” from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). This new patent claims crystalline forms of the dihydrogen phosphate salt of ANAVEX®2-73 (blarcamesine), freebase, transdermal patches and enteric coated oral dosage forms including the same for neuroprotection and treatment of neurodegenerative disorders, including Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other disorders.



On January 27, 2025, Anavex announced it was issued a new composition of matter U.S. Patent, expected to remain in force at least until July 2039, entitled “A2-73 CRYSTALLINE POLYMORPH COMPOSITIONS OF MATTER AND METHODS OF USE THEREOF” from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). This new patent claims crystalline forms of the dihydrogen phosphate salt of ANAVEX®2-73 (blarcamesine), freebase, transdermal patches and enteric coated oral dosage forms including the same for neuroprotection and treatment of neurodegenerative disorders, including Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other disorders.



On January 15, 2025, Anavex announced that





The Journal of Prevention of Alzheimer’s Disease









(JPAD) published peer-reviewed detailed results from the Phase IIb/III study evaluating oral blarcamesine (ANAVEX®2-73) for the treatment of early Alzheimer’s Disease (AD). Once daily oral blarcamesine, demonstrating a safety profile with no associated neuroimaging adverse events, significantly slowed clinical progression by 36.3% at 48 weeks with blarcamesine group as well as the prespecified SIGMAR1





wild-type gene group by 49.8% at 48 weeks on the prespecified primary cognitive endpoint ADAS-Cog13, respectively.



On January 15, 2025, Anavex announced that The Journal of Prevention of Alzheimer’s Disease (JPAD) published peer-reviewed detailed results from the Phase IIb/III study evaluating oral blarcamesine (ANAVEX®2-73) for the treatment of early Alzheimer’s Disease (AD). Once daily oral blarcamesine, demonstrating a safety profile with no associated neuroimaging adverse events, significantly slowed clinical progression by 36.3% at 48 weeks with blarcamesine group as well as the prespecified SIGMAR1 wild-type gene group by 49.8% at 48 weeks on the prespecified primary cognitive endpoint ADAS-Cog13, respectively.



On January 13, 2025, Anavex provided topline long-term data from the Phase IIb/III ATTENTION-AD Open-Label-Extension (OLE) trial. The data demonstrated that over three years of continuous treatment with blarcamesine (ANAVEX®2-73) significantly reduced clinical decline showing continued clinically and meaningful benefit for early Alzheimer’s disease patients.













Financial Highlights:









Cash and cash equivalents of $120.8 million at December 31, 2024 compared to $132.2 million at September 30, 2024. As of quarter end, the Company anticipates at current cash utilization rates and ranges, a runway of approximately 4 years.



Cash and cash equivalents of $120.8 million at December 31, 2024 compared to $132.2 million at September 30, 2024. As of quarter end, the Company anticipates at current cash utilization rates and ranges, a runway of approximately 4 years.



General and administrative expenses for the first quarter of $3.1 million compared to $2.7 million for the comparable first quarter of fiscal 2024.



General and administrative expenses for the first quarter of $3.1 million compared to $2.7 million for the comparable first quarter of fiscal 2024.



Research and development expenses for the first quarter of $10.4 million compared to $8.7 million for the comparable first quarter of fiscal 2024.



Research and development expenses for the first quarter of $10.4 million compared to $8.7 million for the comparable first quarter of fiscal 2024.



Net loss for the first quarter of $12.1 million, or $0.14 per share, compared to a net loss of $8.6 million, or $0.11 per share for the comparable first quarter of fiscal 2024.







The financial information for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, should be read in conjunction with the Company’s consolidated financial statements, which will appear on EDGAR, www.sec.gov and will be available on the Anavex website at



www.anavex.com



.







Webcast / Conference Call Information:







The live



webcast



of the conference call will be available on Anavex’s website at



www.anavex.com



.





The conference call can be also accessed by dialing 1 929 205 6099 for participants in the U.S. using the Meeting ID# 828 2995 9982 and reference passcode 308966. A replay of the conference call will also be available on Anavex’s website for up to 30 days.







About Anavex Life Sciences Corp.







Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (Nasdaq: AVXL) is a publicly traded biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative, neurodevelopmental, and neuropsychiatric disorders, including Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, schizophrenia, Rett syndrome, and other central nervous system (CNS) diseases, pain, and various types of cancer. Anavex's lead drug candidate, ANAVEX®2-73 (



blarcamesine



), has successfully completed a Phase 2a and a Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for Alzheimer's disease, a Phase 2 proof-of-concept study in Parkinson's disease dementia, and both a Phase 2 and a Phase 3 study in adult patients and one Phase 2/3 study in pediatric patients with Rett syndrome. ANAVEX®2-73 is an orally available drug candidate designed to restore cellular homeostasis by targeting SIGMAR1 and muscarinic receptors. Preclinical studies demonstrated its potential to halt and/or reverse the course of Alzheimer's disease. ANAVEX®2-73 also exhibited anticonvulsant, anti-amnesic, neuroprotective, and anti-depressant properties in animal models, indicating its potential to treat additional CNS disorders, including epilepsy. The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research previously awarded Anavex a research grant, which fully funded a preclinical study to develop ANAVEX®2-73 for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. We believe that ANAVEX®3-71, which targets SIGMAR1 and M1 muscarinic receptors, is a promising clinical stage drug candidate demonstrating disease-modifying activity against the major hallmarks of Alzheimer's disease in transgenic (3xTg-AD) mice, including cognitive deficits, amyloid, and tau pathologies. In preclinical trials, ANAVEX®3-71 has shown beneficial effects on mitochondrial dysfunction and neuroinflammation. Further information is available at



www.anavex.com



. You can also connect with the Company on



Twitter,





Facebook



,



Instagram



, and



LinkedIn



.







Forward-Looking Statements







Statements in this press release that are not strictly historical in nature are forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions based on current information and expectations and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in any of such statements due to various factors, including the risks set forth in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement and Anavex Life Sciences Corp. undertakes no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.



















Anavex Life Sciences Corp.











Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss









(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)





(Unaudited)





















Three months ended December 31,













2024





2023











Operating Expenses



















General and administrative





$





3,146









$





2,694













Research and development









10,446













8,684















Total operating expenses













13,592

















11,378

















Operating loss













(13,592









)













(11,378









)





























Other income (expense)



















Grant income









12













-













Research and development incentive income









412













592













Interest income, net









1,394













2,008













Foreign exchange gain (loss)









(337





)









156















Total other income, net













1,481

















2,756

















Net loss and comprehensive loss









$









(12,111









)









$









(8,622









)



























Net loss per share

















Basic and diluted





$





(0.14





)





$





(0.11





)

























Weighted average number of shares outstanding













Basic and diluted









84,805,974













82,077,815



































































Anavex Life Sciences Corp.











Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets









(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)











































December 31,









September 30,

















2024









2024













Assets





















Current



















Cash and cash equivalents





$





120,775









$





132,187













Incentive and tax receivables









2,557













2,449













Prepaid expenses and other current assets









711













931















Total Assets







$





124,043









$





135,567































Liabilities and stockholders' equity





















Current Liabilities



















Accounts payable





$





4,567









$





9,627













Accrued liabilities









7,732













4,835













Deferred grant income









829













842















Total Liabilities











13,128













15,304













Capital Stock









85













85













Additional paid-in capital









459,012













456,249













Accumulated deficit









(348,182





)









(336,071





)











Total Stockholders' Equity











110,915













120,263















Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity







$





124,043









$





135,567



















For Further Information:







Anavex Life Sciences Corp.





Research & Business Development





Toll-free: 1-844-689-3939





Email:



info@anavex.com









Investors:







Andrew J. Barwicki





Investor Relations





Tel: 516-662-9461





Email:



andrew@barwicki.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.