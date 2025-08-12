Anavex Life Sciences Corp. Q3 Loss Increases, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (AVXL) reported Loss for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled -$13.24 million, or -$0.16 per share. This compares with -$12.21 million, or -$0.14 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.14 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -$13.24 Mln. vs. -$12.21 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$0.16 vs. -$0.14 last year.

