Anavex Life Sciences Corp. Q2 Loss Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (AVXL) released Loss for second quarter that beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at -$11.20 million, or -$0.13 per share. This compares with -$10.55 million, or -$0.13 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.15 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -$11.20 Mln. vs. -$10.55 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$0.13 vs. -$0.13 last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.