Anavex Life Sciences Corp. to Present at the 45th Annual TD Cowen Health Care Conference

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will present at the TD Cowen Health Care Conference on March 3, 2025.

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (“Anavex” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: AVXL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative treatments for Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, schizophrenia, neurodevelopmental, neurodegenerative, and rare diseases, including Rett syndrome, and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced that it will present at the 45



th



Annual TD Cowen Health Care Conference, March 3-5, 2025. Christopher U Missling, PhD, President & Chief Executive Officer, will present the Company in a session scheduled at 9:50 AM (ET) on Monday, March 3



rd



, 2025, at the Boston Marriott Copley Place in Boston, MA.





A live audio webcast will be accessible through the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.anavex.com. An archived edition of the session will be available later that day.







About Anavex Life Sciences Corp.







Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (Nasdaq: AVXL) is a publicly traded biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative, neurodevelopmental, and neuropsychiatric disorders, including Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, schizophrenia, Rett syndrome, and other central nervous system (CNS) diseases, pain, and various types of cancer. Anavex's lead drug candidate, ANAVEX



®



2-73 (



blarcamesine



), has successfully completed a Phase 2a and a Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for Alzheimer's disease, a Phase 2 proof-of-concept study in Parkinson's disease dementia, and both a Phase 2 and a Phase 3 study in adult patients and one Phase 2/3 study in pediatric patients with Rett syndrome. ANAVEX



®



2-73 is an orally available drug candidate designed to restore cellular homeostasis by targeting SIGMAR1 and muscarinic receptors. Preclinical studies demonstrated its potential to halt and/or reverse the course of Alzheimer's disease. ANAVEX



®



2-73 also exhibited anticonvulsant, anti-amnesic, neuroprotective, and anti-depressant properties in animal models, indicating its potential to treat additional CNS disorders, including epilepsy. The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research previously awarded Anavex a research grant, which fully funded a preclinical study to develop ANAVEX



®



2-73 for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. We believe that ANAVEX



®



3-71, which targets SIGMAR1 and M1 muscarinic receptors, is a promising clinical stage drug candidate demonstrating disease-modifying activity against the major hallmarks of Alzheimer's disease in transgenic (3xTg-AD) mice, including cognitive deficits, amyloid, and tau pathologies. In preclinical trials, ANAVEX



®



3-71 has shown beneficial effects on mitochondrial dysfunction and neuroinflammation. Further information is available at



www.anavex.com



. You can also connect with the Company on



Twitter,





Facebook



,



Instagram



, and



LinkedIn



.







Forward-Looking Statements







Statements in this press release that are not strictly historical in nature are forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions based on current information and expectations and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in any of such statements due to various factors, including the risks set forth in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement and Anavex Life Sciences Corp. undertakes no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.







For Further Information:







Anavex Life Sciences Corp.





Research & Business Development





Toll-free: 1-844-689-3939





Email:



info@anavex.com









Investors:







Andrew J. Barwicki





Investor Relations





Tel: 516-662-9461





Email:



andrew@barwicki.com





