Anavex Life Sciences Corp. Announces Financial Results Conference Call for First Fiscal Quarter 2025

Anavex Life Sciences will release its financial results on February 12, 2025, followed by a conference call.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a biopharmaceutical company focused on treatments for neurological disorders, will release its financial results for the first fiscal quarter on February 12, 2025. The management will hold a conference call at 8:30 am ET to discuss these results and update stakeholders on the company's growth strategy, followed by a question-and-answer session. Anavex's lead drug candidate, ANAVEX®2-73, shows promise in treating Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases and has completed several successful clinical trials. The company is also developing ANAVEX®3-71, which targets key receptors related to Alzheimer's disease. Interested parties can access the conference call via Anavex's website or by phone, with a replay available for up to 30 days.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will report its financial results for the first fiscal quarter on February 12, 2025, which may provide valuable insights into the company’s financial health and operations.

The management will host a conference call following the financial results announcement, allowing investors and stakeholders to engage directly with the company's leadership and gain further insights into its growth strategy.

Anavex’s lead drug candidate, ANAVEX®2-73, has demonstrated significant progress through successful clinical trials for both Alzheimer's and Rett syndrome, showcasing the company's potential for developing effective treatments in the CNS disorder space.

The company has received grants from reputable organizations like The Michael J. Fox Foundation, indicating recognition and support for its research work, which may enhance credibility and attract further investment.

Management did not provide specific details regarding financial expectations or guidance for the upcoming quarter, which may lead to uncertainty among investors.

The mention of significant risks and uncertainties associated with forward-looking statements could suggest potential challenges ahead for the company.

Despite the progress in clinical trials, the company did not announce any new data or developments that could boost investor confidence or interest in their therapies.

When will Anavex Life Sciences announce its financial results?

Anavex Life Sciences will announce its financial results on Wednesday, February 12, 2025.

How can I join the Anavex conference call?

You can join the conference call by dialing 1 929 205 6099 and using Meeting ID# 828 2995 9982.

Where can I find the live webcast of the conference call?

The live webcast of the conference call will be available on Anavex’s website at www.anavex.com.

What is the purpose of the upcoming conference call?

The conference call aims to review financial results and update on the execution of the Company’s growth strategy.

What are the key drug candidates developed by Anavex?

Anavex's key drug candidates include ANAVEX®2-73 (blarcamesine) and ANAVEX®3-71, targeting various CNS disorders.

We have seen 80 institutional investors add shares of $AVXL stock to their portfolio, and 57 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

NEW YORK, Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (“Anavex” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: AVXL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative treatments for Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, schizophrenia, neurodevelopmental, neurodegenerative, and rare diseases, including Rett syndrome, and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced that it will issue financial results for its first fiscal quarter on Wednesday, February 12, 2025.





Management will host a conference call on Wednesday, February 12, at 8:30 am ET to review financial results and provide an update on the execution of the Company’s growth strategy. Following management’s remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session.







About Anavex Life Sciences Corp.







Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (Nasdaq: AVXL) is a publicly traded biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative, neurodevelopmental, and neuropsychiatric disorders, including Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, schizophrenia, Rett syndrome, and other central nervous system (CNS) diseases, pain, and various types of cancer. Anavex's lead drug candidate, ANAVEX



®



2-73 (



blarcamesine



), has successfully completed a Phase 2a and a Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for Alzheimer's disease, a Phase 2 proof-of-concept study in Parkinson's disease dementia, and both a Phase 2 and a Phase 3 study in adult patients and one Phase 2/3 study in pediatric patients with Rett syndrome. ANAVEX



®



2-73 is an orally available drug candidate designed to restore cellular homeostasis by targeting SIGMAR1 and muscarinic receptors. Preclinical studies demonstrated its potential to halt and/or reverse the course of Alzheimer's disease. ANAVEX



®



2-73 also exhibited anticonvulsant, anti-amnesic, neuroprotective, and anti-depressant properties in animal models, indicating its potential to treat additional CNS disorders, including epilepsy. The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research previously awarded Anavex a research grant, which fully funded a preclinical study to develop ANAVEX



®



2-73 for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. We believe that ANAVEX



®



3-71, which targets SIGMAR1 and M1 muscarinic receptors, is a promising clinical stage drug candidate demonstrating disease-modifying activity against the major hallmarks of Alzheimer's disease in transgenic (3xTg-AD) mice, including cognitive deficits, amyloid, and tau pathologies. In preclinical trials, ANAVEX



®



3-71 has shown beneficial effects on mitochondrial dysfunction and neuroinflammation. Further information is available at



Forward-Looking Statements







Statements in this press release that are not strictly historical in nature are forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions based on current information and expectations and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in any of such statements due to various factors, including the risks set forth in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement and Anavex Life Sciences Corp. undertakes no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.







