Anavex Life Sciences Corp. to Announce Second Fiscal Quarter Financial Results on May 13, 2025

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will release Q2 financial results on May 13, 2025, followed by a management conference call.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. announced that it will release its financial results for the second fiscal quarter on May 13, 2025, and will hold a conference call at 8:30 am ET to discuss these results and provide updates on the company's growth strategy. Anavex, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for various CNS disorders, including Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease, with its lead drug candidate ANAVEX®2-73 showing promise in multiple clinical trials. The conference call will be accessible via a live webcast on the company’s website and by telephone, with a replay available for 30 days. The press release also includes information about the company's ongoing research and the potential of its drug candidates.

Potential Positives

Anavex is set to release its financial results for the second fiscal quarter on May 13, 2025, providing transparency to shareholders and stakeholders.

The conference call scheduled after the results announcement includes a question-and-answer session, which offers direct engagement between management and investors.

Anavex's lead drug candidate, ANAVEX®2-73, has successfully completed multiple clinical trials for Alzheimer's disease and shows promise in treating other CNS disorders, highlighting the company's strong pipeline.

The company is recognized for its innovative approach, as evidenced by the research grant awarded by The Michael J. Fox Foundation for developing treatments for Parkinson's disease, underscoring external validation of its research efforts.

Potential Negatives

Announcement of financial results may indicate that the company is facing challenges in achieving positive or expected financial performance, which could negatively impact investor sentiment.

The statement includes a caution regarding forward-looking statements, highlighting the existence of risks and uncertainties that could affect future results, potentially raising concerns among stakeholders.

There is a reliance on the success of drug candidates such as ANAVEX®2-73 and ANAVEX®3-71, which are still in trials, creating uncertainty regarding the company's long-term viability and market potential.

FAQ

What are the financial results announcement details for Anavex?

Anavex will announce its financial results for Q2 on May 13, 2025, at 8:30 am ET.

How can I access the Anavex conference call?

The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1 929 205 6099 with Meeting ID# 856 5033 5285.

Where can I find the webcast for Anavex's financial results?

The live webcast will be available on Anavex's website at www.anavex.com.

What is ANAVEX®2-73?

ANAVEX®2-73 (blarcamesine) is Anavex's lead drug candidate for Alzheimer's and other CNS disorders.

What recent studies has Anavex conducted?

Anavex has completed Phase 2a, 2b/3 trials for Alzheimer's, and studies on Parkinson's disease and Rett syndrome.

NEW YORK, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (“Anavex” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: AVXL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative treatments for Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, schizophrenia, neurodevelopmental, neurodegenerative, and rare diseases, including Rett syndrome, and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced that it will issue financial results for its second fiscal quarter on Tuesday , May 13, 2025.





Management will host a conference call on Tuesday, May 13, at 8:30 am ET to review financial results and provide an update on the execution of the Company’s growth strategy. Following management’s remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session.







Webcast / Conference Call Information:







The live



webcast



of the conference call will be available on Anavex’s website at



www.anavex.com



.





The conference call can be also accessed by dialing 1 929 205 6099 for participants in the U.S. using the Meeting ID# 856 5033 5285 and reference passcode 014 352. A replay of the conference call will also be available on Anavex’s website for up to 30 days.







About Anavex Life Sciences Corp.







Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (Nasdaq: AVXL) is a publicly traded biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative, neurodevelopmental, and neuropsychiatric disorders, including Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, schizophrenia, Rett syndrome, and other central nervous system (CNS) diseases, pain, and various types of cancer. Anavex's lead drug candidate, ANAVEX



®



2-73 (



blarcamesine



), has successfully completed a Phase 2a and a Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for Alzheimer's disease, a Phase 2 proof-of-concept study in Parkinson's disease dementia, and both a Phase 2 and a Phase 3 study in adult patients and one Phase 2/3 study in pediatric patients with Rett syndrome. ANAVEX



®



2-73 is an orally available drug candidate designed to restore cellular homeostasis by targeting SIGMAR1 and muscarinic receptors. Preclinical studies demonstrated its potential to halt and/or reverse the course of Alzheimer's disease. ANAVEX



®



2-73 also exhibited anticonvulsant, anti-amnesic, neuroprotective, and anti-depressant properties in animal models, indicating its potential to treat additional CNS disorders, including epilepsy. The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research previously awarded Anavex a research grant, which fully funded a preclinical study to develop ANAVEX



®



2-73 for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. We believe that ANAVEX



®



3-71, which targets SIGMAR1 and M1 muscarinic receptors, is a promising clinical stage drug candidate demonstrating disease-modifying activity against the major hallmarks of Alzheimer's disease in transgenic (3xTg-AD) mice, including cognitive deficits, amyloid, and tau pathologies. In preclinical trials, ANAVEX



®



3-71 has shown beneficial effects on mitochondrial dysfunction and neuroinflammation. Further information is available at



www.anavex.com



. You can also connect with the Company on



Twitter,





Facebook



,



Instagram



, and



LinkedIn



.







Forward-Looking Statements







Statements in this press release that are not strictly historical in nature are forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions based on current information and expectations and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in any of such statements due to various factors, including the risks set forth in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement and Anavex Life Sciences Corp. undertakes no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.







