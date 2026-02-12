Is Anavex Life Sciences (AVXL) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

The Medical group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Anavex Life Sciences (AVXL) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.

Anavex Life Sciences is one of 926 individual stocks in the Medical sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #12 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Anavex Life Sciences is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AVXL's full-year earnings has moved 32.7% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, AVXL has moved about 9% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Medical group have gained about 1.5% on average. This shows that Anavex Life Sciences is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (CABA) is another Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 17.4%.

The consensus estimate for Cabaletta Bio, Inc.'s current year EPS has increased 1.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Anavex Life Sciences is a member of the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, which includes 447 individual companies and currently sits at #86 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 7.7% so far this year, so AVXL is performing better in this area. Cabaletta Bio, Inc. is also part of the same industry.

Investors interested in the Medical sector may want to keep a close eye on Anavex Life Sciences and Cabaletta Bio, Inc. as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

