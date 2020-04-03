Anavex Life Sciences (AVXL) Stock Moves -0.38%: What You Should Know

Anavex Life Sciences (AVXL) closed the most recent trading day at $2.62, moving -0.38% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.51%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.69%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.53%.

Heading into today, shares of the biopharmaceutical company had lost 37.38% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's loss of 10.33% and the S&P 500's loss of 18.13% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from AVXL as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect AVXL to post earnings of -$0.14 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 7.69%.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for AVXL. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 8.33% higher. AVXL is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 30, putting it in the top 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

