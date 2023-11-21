Anavex (AVXL) Up 12% on Regulatory Update for Alzheimer's Drug

Anavex Life Sciences AVXL announced that it has initiated a regulatory submission of investigational oral blarcamesine (Anavex 2-73) for the treatment of Alzheimer’s Disease to the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

The marketing authorization application, subject to approval, will grant the company direct access to the European Union (EU) market for oral blarcamesine in the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease.

The company recently met with the EMA to discuss the debilitating pathology of Alzheimer’s disease as well as results obtained from its clinical program of blarcamesine in the same indication. The discussion included data obtained in the mid-late-stage ANAVEX 2-73-AD-004 study of blarcamesine in Alzheimer’s disease.

Anavex’s orally administered blarcamesine is an easier-to-use formulation than the currently available Alzheimer’s disease treatments. An oral treatment option for the same does not require complex logistics resources and added personnel for drug administration and monitoring for brain edema and brain bleeds.

Per AVXL, Alzheimer’s patients, taking the class of drugs called monoclonal antibodies, sometimes suffer from amyloid-related imaging abnormalities (ARIA). Notably, ARIA is a common side effect in this course of treatment and requires constant and repeated magnetic resonance imaging examination, which is challenging due to the scarcity of such equipment in certain regions of the EU. In addition, there are issues regarding affordability and inequalities in patient access within EU countries.

However, when Alzheimer’s patients were treated with blarcamesine in the phase IIb/III study, the candidate demonstrated a reduction of pathological aggregation of amyloid in early Alzheimer’s disease as well as a reduction of brain volume loss, a well-known marker of neurodegeneration. In the study, a statistically significant improvement in dementia symptoms was also observed upon treatment with blarcamesine.

Per the European Brain Council, there are approximately seven million people in Europe with Alzheimer’s disease, which is expected to double by 2030.

Anavex is also evaluating blarcamesine in several other central nervous system (CNS) indications. For instance, blarcamesine has successfully completed a phase IIa and phase IIb/III clinical study for Alzheimer's disease, phase II proof-of-concept study in Parkinson's disease dementia, and both phase II and phase III study in adult patients with Rett syndrome.

AVXL’s clinical-stage pipeline consists of another candidate, Anavex 3-71 (AF710B), which is currently in late-stage development to treat several CNS disorders, including Alzheimer’s disease.

