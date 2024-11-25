Anavex announces acceptance of manuscript on blarcamesine Phase IIb/III data

Anavex (AVXL) Life Sciences announced the acceptance of a peer-reviewed manuscript titled, “Blarcamesine for the treatment of Early Alzheimer’s Disease: Results from the ANAVEX2-73-AD-004 Phase IIB/III trial,” in a medical journal with focus on Alzheimer’s disease. The publication date is expected around Q4 2024/Q1 2025. “The publication in a peer-reviewed medical journal is an important milestone for the Anavex team and is a testament to the importance of the findings for the scientific and Alzheimer’s disease communities,” said Juan Carlos Lopez-Talavera, MD, PhD, Head of Research and Development of Anavex. “We are on track for regulatory submission of oral blarcamesine in Europe in the current quarter 2024.” This release discusses investigational uses of an agent in development and is not intended to convey conclusions about efficacy or safety. There is no guarantee that any investigational uses of such product will successfully complete clinical development or gain health authority approval.

