Anatara Lifesciences Updates on Director’s Securities

Anatara Lifesciences Ltd (AU:ANR) has released an update.

Anatara Lifesciences Limited has announced a change in the director’s interests, with John Michailidis acquiring 359,640 performance rights following shareholder approval at their recent AGM. This update indicates potential strategic moves within the company that may interest investors watching director activities closely.

