Anatara Lifesciences Unveils New Securities Plan

November 14, 2024 — 07:48 pm EST

Anatara Lifesciences Ltd (AU:ANR) has released an update.

Anatara Lifesciences Ltd has announced a securities purchase plan, proposing to issue up to 10 million fully paid ordinary shares. This move, set to conclude by December 18, 2024, provides an opportunity for investors to acquire shares in the biotech firm. The issuance reflects Anatara’s strategy to bolster its financial standing and support its growth initiatives.

