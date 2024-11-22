Anatara Lifesciences Sees Increased Stake by TIGA Trading

Anatara Lifesciences Ltd (AU:ANR) has released an update.

Anatara Lifesciences Ltd has seen a significant change in its substantial holder interests, with TIGA Trading Pty Ltd increasing its voting power from 7.76% to 9.83% through a series of share acquisitions. This development includes multiple rights issues and placements, reflecting a strategic investment move by TIGA Trading. Investors may find this increased stake noteworthy as it suggests confidence in Anatara’s future prospects.

