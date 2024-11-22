News & Insights

Stocks

Anatara Lifesciences Sees Increased Stake by TIGA Trading

November 22, 2024 — 01:37 am EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Anatara Lifesciences Ltd (AU:ANR) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Anatara Lifesciences Ltd has seen a significant change in its substantial holder interests, with TIGA Trading Pty Ltd increasing its voting power from 7.76% to 9.83% through a series of share acquisitions. This development includes multiple rights issues and placements, reflecting a strategic investment move by TIGA Trading. Investors may find this increased stake noteworthy as it suggests confidence in Anatara’s future prospects.

For further insights into AU:ANR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.