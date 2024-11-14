Anatara Lifesciences Secures Funding for Key Projects

Anatara Lifesciences Ltd (AU:ANR) has released an update.

Anatara Lifesciences Ltd has successfully raised $660,000 through a share placement and announced a Share Purchase Plan aiming to raise an additional $500,000. The funds will support the completion of a crucial Phase II clinical study for their GaRP medication, targeting irritable bowel syndrome, and advance an anti-obesity project. This financial move reflects strong investor confidence in Anatara’s innovative solutions for gastrointestinal diseases.

