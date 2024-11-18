News & Insights

Anatara Lifesciences Issues New Performance Rights

November 18, 2024 — 03:29 am EST

Anatara Lifesciences Ltd (AU:ANR) has released an update.

Anatara Lifesciences Ltd has announced the issuance of 359,640 performance rights, which are part of an employee incentive scheme and will remain unquoted on the ASX. This move reflects the company’s commitment to incentivizing its workforce through equity-based rewards, potentially enhancing employee motivation and aligning their interests with shareholders.

