Anatara Lifesciences Halts Trading Amid Capital Raising Plans

November 12, 2024 — 08:18 pm EST

Anatara Lifesciences Ltd (AU:ANR) has released an update.

Anatara Lifesciences Ltd (ASX: ANR) has requested a trading halt on its shares as it prepares to make an important announcement regarding a proposed capital raising. The halt will remain in place until November 15, 2024, or until the announcement is made. Investors are keenly watching for further developments that could impact Anatara’s stock performance.

