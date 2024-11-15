News & Insights

Anatara Lifesciences Expands Share Placement to Boost Capital

November 15, 2024 — 01:28 am EST

Anatara Lifesciences Ltd (AU:ANR) has released an update.

Anatara Lifesciences Ltd (ASX: ANR) has announced an increase in its share placement size by $90,000, bringing the total to $750,000. This move involves issuing 15 million ordinary shares at $0.05 each to sophisticated and institutional investors, expanding the company’s capital for its innovative gastrointestinal health solutions. This strategic decision aligns with Anatara’s commitment to delivering strong shareholder value and addressing unmet health needs.

