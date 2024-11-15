Anatara Lifesciences Expands Share Issuance Proposal

Anatara Lifesciences Ltd (AU:ANR) has released an update.

Anatara Lifesciences Ltd has updated its previous announcement, increasing the proposed issuance to 15 million fully paid ordinary shares, up from the initially planned 13.2 million shares. This adjustment signifies a strategic move to potentially raise more capital, which could influence the company’s market valuation and investor interest.

