Anatara Lifesciences Announces New Share Purchase Plan

Anatara Lifesciences Ltd (AU:ANR) has released an update.
Anatara Lifesciences Ltd is launching a Share Purchase Plan (SPP) offering eligible shareholders the chance to buy up to A$30,000 worth of shares without incurring brokerage fees. The shares are priced at A$0.05 each, and the company aims to raise A$0.5 million through this initiative. The offer is open to shareholders in Australia and New Zealand until December 18, 2024.
