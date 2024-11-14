Anatara Lifesciences Announces New Share Issuance Plan

Anatara Lifesciences Ltd (AU:ANR) has released an update.

Anatara Lifesciences Ltd has announced a proposed issuance of up to 13.2 million fully paid ordinary shares, with the issue date set for November 22, 2024. This move indicates the company’s strategy to potentially raise capital and expand its market presence, attracting attention from investors keen on biotech opportunities.

